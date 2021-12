The events of UFC 268 and UFC 269 have decided the fate of many divisions in 2022, case in point, Justin Gaethje who won a unanimous decision against Michael Chandler at UFC 268, is most likely to meet the reigning defending lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, for his second UFC title shot in 2022. This was Gaethje’s first fight after more than a year layoff and he not only fought but fought a fight of the year candidate.

