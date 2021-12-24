ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Gulf Coast bakeries see a rush prior to Christmas Eve

By Bill Snyder
WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone’s getting ready for Christmas dinner and all the bread and dessert that comes with it. Here at Electrick Maid bakery, they’ve done about 800 orders for bread and rolls for commercial customers. Harrel Balius said they’ve been doing this since 1924 and...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Is Cracker Barrel open on Christmas Day 2021?

Is there anything better than a homestyle meal being cooked for you (either at home or at a restaurant)? How about having that meal on a holiday? Then we need some Cracker Barrel in our lives, because they definitely know what they are doing when it comes to those homestyle breakfasts and dinners.
RESTAURANTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Here’s a list of MS Coast restaurants open on Christmas Day and where to get take-out

Those who want to treat themselves and their families to dinner out on Christmas Day will find more restaurants open this year. Restaurants at all 12 Coast casinos will be open on Christmas as will hotels that have restaurants. Some of the chain restaurants will be open or offering takeout dinners to pick up on Christmas Eve and then heat and eat on Christmas.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Biloxi, MS
Lifestyle
Biloxi, MS
Food & Drinks
City
Biloxi, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
FanSided

Best restaurants to enjoy a steak on Christmas Day

Sometimes the best holiday gift is dinner out. Take a step away from the home kitchen because this list of the best restaurants to enjoy a steak on Christmas Day could be the holiday hack that everyone needs. Let the professionals do the heavy lifting and enjoy a slice of the good life.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
WAAY-TV

These North Alabama restaurants, stores are open Christmas Day 2021

If you want to eat out on Christmas Day, there are a few options available to you. And if you need to pick up some forgotten supplies, several convenience stores and pharmacies will be open, too. While not listed here, some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings...
ALABAMA STATE
travelawaits.com

The Adorable Gulf Coast Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Foley is an adorable Gulf Coast town teeming with festive cheer and feels like something straight out of a Hallmark movie. From the magnificent live trees draped in Christmas lights to the quaint park, community activities, and a hometown parade, Foley is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. You’ll feel like you’ve stepped into your favorite Hallmark movie — only this time it will be real!
FOLEY, AL
WKRG

Here Are Your New Years Eve Celebrations Around The Gulf Coast!

Moonpie Over Mobile (Downtown) – Come on out to see Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave in Downtown Mobile, followed by the Moonpie Drop, fireworks and a laser light show!. Tilly’s Dance Club (7939 Cottage Hill Rd.) – Doors open at 7PM. Party favors for everyone. Professional Photo Booths will be set up for pictures. There will be a Champagne Toast at Midnight with lots of confetti, noise makers, and excess celebration. Must be at least 21 years old to attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Gulf Coast#Holiday Season#Bakeries#Food Drink#Wlox
WTOK-TV

Gulf Coast liquor stores trying to keep shelves stocked for holidays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ahead of family Christmas parties and at-home celebrations, bottles are flying off the shelves of South Mississippi liquor stores. Lines formed at Hardy Court Liquor & Wine, business was steady at High Proof Wine & Liquor and regulars were welcomed at Prince Wine & Liquor. However,...
BILOXI, MS
heraldstaronline.com

Christmas tradition resumes

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the William Penn Association on Dec. 4 resumed its annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa tradition at Zalenski’s Family Restaurant in Wintersville. Children attending received games and toys, and dozens of door prizes were awarded. The William Penn Association is a Hungarian Fraternal Benefit Society founded more than 130 years ago, providing life insurance and annuities to its members while supporting local community activities. Participants at the free breakfast donated food and supplies to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Being of Hungarian descent is not a requirement to join the society. For information, call (800) 848-7366. With Santa Claus are, front, from left, Joseph Maccariella and Giada Maccariella and, back, Joyce Nicholson, national director of the William Penn Association.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WAAY-TV

Christmas Eve Celebration

'Gives you warm willies in the heart!': Christmas Eve celebration returns to Milton Frank Stadium. It was a night filled with holiday cheer for those at Milton Frank Stadium, as the Willowbrook church held their annual Christmas Eve celebration for the first time in two years!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Philly

Christmas Eve Tradition Set To Return To Termini Brothers Bakery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas Eve tradition returns to South Philadelphia this year. Customers can once again pick up cannolis at Termini Brothers Bakery, but there are some changes.  People will be allowed to line up again through the kitchen but the lines will be shorter than last year.   The bakery will also limit how many people can be in the store at one time.  “Last year with COVID it was a little tough,” Jackie Bowman, of Termini Brothers, said. “We still tried to make it somewhat seamless, but a lot of people weren’t allowed in here, so we’re allowing a lot more but we do require masks just because of Philadelphia mandates.” Termini’s says there will be some surprises as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Christmas Eve hours: Is Chipotle open or closed?

Chipotle is one of the United States’ most preferred fast-food restaurants. It locally sources its ingredients and serves bountiful portions at a fair price while escaping the need for things to be deep-fried and fatty. It’s a heck of a place to get a pretty decent burrito (or taco) with mostly healthy ingredients.
RESTAURANTS
WLKY.com

Jeffersonville bakery preps final Christmas orders

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The holiday season is extra sweet for many bakeries. It's one of their busiest times of the year. On Friday, the crew at Adrienne & Co. Bakery and Café prepared Christmas pre-orders for pick-up. From cakes and cookies to cannolis and pies, the bakery has been busy for more than a month.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy