Miscellaneous

One of the only things that can make a successful room makeover feel even better? Pulling off the redo on a shoestring. Over the last year, we’ve watched as people have said, “Hey, this room can use an update!” and went about making it happen with their bare hands and limited budgets. When that space is successfully completed with a new coat of paint, flooring, lighting, and accessories, the reveal can be almost as satisfying as knowing that it was all done on the cheap.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO