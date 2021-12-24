Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Minecraft community have generated so much content on YouTube, that when the trillionth click was clacked this video appeared. Welcome to a world that the community inspired, with their seemingly endless creativity and love for a little game about blocks. A trillion views means A LOT of content, so we couldn’t fit it all in there but can you spot all the references in our Minecraft museum? Be warned, you might have to watch it a trillion times to catch them all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO