ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa expected to spend more than $9M for nursing help

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgONE_0dUzHj1J00

Iowa anticipates spending $9.2 million to shore up health care staffing at strained hospitals amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

The Des Moines Register reports that 100 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists began arriving in Iowa earlier this month. They are being placed in 17 facilities in Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City, Mason City, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo, Council Bluffs, Ames and Sioux City.

The state will spend about $15,000 per nurse for each of the next six weeks.

The amount is high because the state will pay $220 per regular hour to a Kansas staffing company for each supplemental nurse, and $330 for each of the overtime hours that the nurses are expected to work each week.

The Des Moines Register noted that four nurses are in Council Bluffs at CHI Health Mercy and five at Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Davenport, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Mason City, IA
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas#Weather#The Des Moines Register#Council Bluffs At#Chi Health Mercy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy