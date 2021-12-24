ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sven Sundgaard does Minnesota's weather from California

By Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard
 3 days ago
How often do I get to show Minnesota’s future weather from where it’ll be… in the West!

Some of this Pacific moisture will eventually make its way through Minnesota through the weekend. Conditions will finally whiten up over the next several days with a few different snow chances & eventually some COLD late next week.

Sven has the details on the Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday snow in parts of Minnesota, and it could pile up a lot for some.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions to Minnesota

The entire northern half of Minnesota is under a winter storm warning for Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning, with 6+ inches of snow expected in the warning zone. Further south, including the Twin Cities, a winter weather advisory is in effect. Areas in the advisory should wind up with less than 6 inches. The official forecast from the National Weather Service for the Twin Cities is 2-4 inches of snow, while 3-6 inches could fall in St. Cloud.
3 Minnesotans found dead after crash in western Wisconsin

Three Minnesotans were killed in a crash in western Wisconsin earlier this month, including the founder and CEO of the Twin Cities Recovery Project. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at around 8:52 a.m. on Dec. 16. The crash occurred near the 115 eastbound ramp on Interstate 94.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 23

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,378 newly reported cases and 52 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,306. On Wednesday Minnesota health officials announced that the highly contagious omicron variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in Minnesota. The figures...
15 tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota from December 15 outbreak

Make it 15 tornadoes that tore through woodland, farmsteads and towns during the historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak in Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed a pair of additional tornadoes on Sunday and six more on Monday. The nine additional confirmations were for tornadoes that touched down near the towns of Racine, Sumner, Homer, Money Creek, Rushford Village, Hayward, Myrtle and London.
Dec. 21 Novak Weather: Signals of possible snowstorm after Christmas

Novak Weather is monitoring the potential for what could turn out to be a significant snowstorm somewhere in the region just after Christmas. For now, the best anyone can really forecast is the odds increasing for a "much, much more active pattern," says Novak Weather. Minnesota could find itself stuck between two different airmass, one warmer than normal to the southeast and the other colder than normal to the northwest.
Minnesota families hit by rare December storms: 'It sounded like a freight train was trying to come through our house'

Minnesota families affected by Wednesday’s historic tornadoes are turning to GoFundMe to help repair their homes and property and buy essentials. Anna Gardner of Blooming Prairie set up a GoFundMe after her family’s hobby farm was damaged in the storm. According to the fundraiser, the family’s barn was destroyed, along with several trees. Their rabbit farm was also damaged.
