One man killed and another injured in crash near Atmore

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of one man in Escambia County, Ala.

James Millikan, 63, was killed on Dec. 22 after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near Atmore.

Karen Milikan, a passenger in the pickup truck, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.