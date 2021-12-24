ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

One man killed and another injured in crash near Atmore

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of one man in Escambia County, Ala.

James Millikan, 63, was killed on Dec. 22 after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near Atmore.

Karen Milikan, a passenger in the pickup truck, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

