Thursday, December 23rd Evening Weather

Cover picture for the articleWet, windy and wintry on your Christmas Eve. Snow...

KDRV

ODOT announces several roads closed due to snow impacts

MEDFORD, Ore-- On Sunday Night, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced that several roads have been closed because of dangerous winter conditions in the area or hazards on the road from the storm. Some of the most recent closures including OR-273, OR-66 where a winter closure has been made and...
KDRV

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days. Authorities near Reno reported a 20-car pileup on...
KDRV

OSF cancels performance because of winter storm

Ashland, Ore. - The Oregon Shakespeare festival has canceled Sunday nights performance of "Christmas Carol." OSF says its because of the winter storms impacting Ashland and much of Southern Oregon. From a post on its Facebook, OSF says:. "We regret that today's 12/26 performances of It’s Christmas, Carol! have been...
ASHLAND, OR

