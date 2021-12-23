Thursday, December 23rd Evening Weather

An overnight wintry mix is wrapping up this morning and just a little bit of drizzle is possible through sunrise. A couple inches of snow fell northwest of Milwaukee, while locations south of Milwaukee only picked up a slushy minor accumulation.
MEDFORD, Ore-- On Sunday Night, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced that several roads have been closed because of dangerous winter conditions in the area or hazards on the road from the storm. Some of the most recent closures including OR-273, OR-66 where a winter closure has been made and...
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore-- The winter storm plague Southern Oregon and the rest of the state is now making an impact of people's utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Pacific Power reported that more than 3,500 customers are without power. A large majority of those power outages are happening in Douglas...
COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days. Authorities near Reno reported a 20-car pileup on...
Ashland, Ore. - The Oregon Shakespeare festival has canceled Sunday nights performance of "Christmas Carol." OSF says its because of the winter storms impacting Ashland and much of Southern Oregon. From a post on its Facebook, OSF says:. "We regret that today's 12/26 performances of It’s Christmas, Carol! have been...
Comments / 0