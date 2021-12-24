ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dUzFQqI00

A shooting at a suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left four people injured Thursday, police said.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45 p.m., police Chief James Kruger said.

He said the injuries were not life-threatening. Three people who were shot were initially believed to have been hit by ricocheting bullets, but Kruger later said they were directly struck. A fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away.

One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect, Kruger said.

“This is just a very unfortunate incident that is completely out of character for our area,” the chief said.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Chicago. TV stations with aerial cameras showed police cars and emergency vehicles spread across the property with their lights flashing.

Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released said they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Alex Gay, 23, said she was walking in the mall when she suddenly saw people running. She didn't hear any gunshots.

“I’m shook up,” Gay told the Chicago Tribune. “It was scary everyone was sprinting out of the mall as sirens went over intercom saying, ‘Emergency. Evacuate. Seek shelter.’ I almost got trampled.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Oak Brook, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#The Chicago Tribune
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

486K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy