ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden administration revokes Georgia Medicaid work requirements

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tD6Hu_0dUzFOK400

( The Hill ) – Georgia will not be allowed to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries or charge them premiums, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

In a letter to the state dated Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said it was withdrawing approval of the work requirement policy and proposal to charge premiums, which was granted in the waning days of the Trump administration.

The agency said the policies would hurt, rather than help, people gain access to coverage, which is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The lingering health consequences of COVID-19 infections further exacerbate the harms of these barriers to coverage for people with low income. Additionally, premiums can present a particular barrier to coverage. They can result in limited access to health care coverage for underserved communities, especially Black and low-income individuals compared to White and higher income peers,” CMS said.

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death

Georgia’s plan, which had not yet taken effect, would cover adults who meet the work requirements and who earn no more than 100 percent of the federal poverty level — about $12,900 a year for an individual.

In order to qualify, Medicaid beneficiaries needed to complete at least 80 hours of work, community service or other qualifying activities per month. Most individuals who earned between 50 percent and 100 percent of the poverty level would also have been required to pay monthly premiums.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and the Trump administration’s health officials argued that the proposal would improve people’s lives by valuing work. The Biden administration argues that it adds unnecessary barriers to coverage.

No state work requirements have been approved under the current administration, and courts have struck down previous attempts in other states that were approved by the Trump administration.

“Georgia had been working with CMS to find a mutually agreeable path forward,” CMS said in the letter. “The state has not submitted such a proposal to CMS at this time. We stand ready to work with the state to explore other options.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 11

Southern Comfort
2d ago

Won't even require them to work 80 hours a month?! So they receive benefits at the expense of taxpayers, many of whom cannot afford health insurance? Medicaid beneficiaries, unless legitimately disabled should work at least 25 hours a week and pay something into the system that supports them. Shaking my head too Deborah.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Medicaid eligibility expiring for millions of Americans in January

The federal government’s health emergency declaration is set to expire in January, which could cause up to 15 million Americans — including 6 million children — to lose Medicaid coverage, according to a new analysis from the Urban Institute. The U.S. public health emergency declared on April...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
AOL Corp

Judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Biden, who announced a series...
CONGRESS & COURTS
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Services#Health Plan#Georgia Medicaid#The Centers For Medicare#Cms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy