Motorsports

Western Midget Racing Releases Over $8,000 in Post-season Cash Awards

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompetitors in the Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction championship have received over $8,000 in post-season cash awards for their 2021 season efforts. Series champion Blake Bower of Brentwood received $1,000 for his title and $655 for competing in 19 of the 26 series races as part of...

