ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Girl, 14, killed while LA police fatally shoot assault suspect

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWLTH_0dUzF5dW00
L.A. shooting: Police officers work near a broken glass door where two people were struck by gunfire at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, California. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles on Thursday fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside the dressing room of a clothing store as they fired at a man who had assaulted a woman, authorities said.

The suspect was also killed in the police shooting, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Drake Madison said. The woman who was assaulted was taken to an area hospital with moderate to serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to authorities, shots were fired at 11:45 a.m. PST at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, KTLA-TV reported.

It was not immediately clear what prompted officers to shoot, the Times reported.

While officers were shooting at the suspect, one of an officer’s rounds penetrated a wall that was behind the man, according to KTLA. A dressing room was located behind the wall, and officers discovered the teen, who was fatally struck by the gunfire.

“A subsequent search of the upper floor found a hole in the wall and behind the drywall, it was the dressing room and we located a 14-year-old female in that dressing room,” LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said at a news conference.

Authorities said they are reviewing body camera footage, adding that the suspect did not have a gun, KCBS-TV reported.

“We are at the very preliminary part of this investigation,” LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell told reporters. “There is still surveillance video to look at, witnesses to talk to, and we are looking at body-worn video.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

3-year-old injured in accidental shooting on Christmas Day, reports say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting on Christmas Day that left a 3-year-old hospitalized, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office told WSPA-TV they responded around 2:25 p.m. to a report that a toddler had accidentally shot him or herself after getting access to a gun. It was not immediately clear how the child got the weapon.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI detains woman after ‘disturbance’ on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta

ATLANTA — The FBI detained a woman Thursday after authorities said she caused a disturbance on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta. Delta flight 2790 departed from Tampa International Airport at 5:39 p.m. EST Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Patricia Cornwall became unruly and injured passengers and Delta employees, the newspaper reported.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
69K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy