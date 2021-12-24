ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Google, Lenovo Join Consumer Electronics Show Exodus

By AFP News
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle, Lenovo and other big name tech firms on Thursday cancelled plans to attend next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, joining an exodus fueled by fear of Covid-19. The US internet giant and the China-based computer colossus became part of a growing list of companies opting not...

www.ibtimes.com

Freethink

IBM and Samsung unveil breakthrough microchip design

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. If you didn’t know semiconductor chips were important before the pandemic, you do now. Also known as “microchips,”...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Intel, Lenovo and Google withdraw from CES due to Omicron surge

More major tech players have joined the list of firms pulling out or limiting their presence at Las Vegas tech mega-show CES. Intel said in a statement on its site that it will be limiting its presence at the show: “The health and safety of Intel employees, partners and customers is always a top priority. After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, Intel’s plans for CES will move to a digital-first live experience, with minimal on-site staff. Intel’s leaders encourage you to join as the company delivers all its CES content and experiences virtually via the Intel Newsroom.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream.But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come.Here is a look at the most notable new gadgets unveiled over the last 12 months.– Samsung foldablesThis was the year when foldables went “mainstream”, Samsung declared as it took the decision to skip releasing a new version of its popular Galaxy Note device and instead unveil two new foldables.The Samsung Galaxy Z...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
Business Insider

How much Rivian, Tesla, and Uber pay their employees

The war for talent between transportation tech companies has no end in sight. Competitive compensation is one of the key tools each has for luring workers. Federal data gives a look at how much each pays for a variety of positions. The war for talent between transportation technology companies is...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Amazon has a serious Alexa user retention issue

The big picture: Amazon has done remarkably well in building, marketing and selling Alexa voice-powered hardware devices during year-end holiday seasons. Like clockwork, the e-commerce giant routinely touts that its own devices, including the Echo Dot and its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, are top sellers. We have no reason to doubt Amazon’s sales claims, but that’s apparently only half of the story.
MUSIC
CBS News

Amazon reaches settlement that gives workers more power to unionize

Amazon, under pressure to strengthen worker rights, has reached a settlement with the nation's labor regulator allowing its workers to organize freely and without retaliation. According to its agreement with the National Labor Relations Board, the online behemoth said it would reach out to former and current warehouse workers via email to notify them of their organizing rights.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FTC Moves Forward With Amazon Web Services Investigation

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is moving forward with an investigation into Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon cloud computing business, over competition issues, Bloomberg reported. FTC officials have been getting information from various companies about the issues with AWS, according to the report. The probe began under the...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Lenovo pulls out of big CES tech show, citing COVID concerns

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Global tech giant Lenovo, which annually is among the big headliners for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, is skipping the January showcase, citing concerns about COVID. “After closely monitoring the current trends surrounding COVID, Lenovo is cancelling all in-person activities at CES 2022...
PUBLIC HEALTH

