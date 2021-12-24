ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Jen, Kayte, and Mel of Tested Build a Butt Keyboard from Hell

By gareth branwyn
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of the year when YouTubers are doing Secret Santa project exchanges. Jen, Kayte, and Mel of Tested drew Sam Battle of Look Mum No Computer. They decided to build him a keyboard that plays the melody depicted in Hieronymus Bosch’s famous Garden of Earthly Delights...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

New Guide! Animated Edge Lit Acrylic NeoPixel Lamp #CircuitPython #3DPrinting

Build a visual art display with NeoPixels, Acrylic and Circuit Python! 3D printed parts snap fit together and prints support free! Use edge lit acrylic and etch designs to make an animation that comes to life with NeoPixel LEDs. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/acrylic-neopixel-lamp/. Livestream. QT Py RP2040. NeoPixel Strip. USB-C Cable.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

IoT Tree Topper #AdafruitIO #balenaIO

Ayan Pahwa built an IoT-enabled holiday star to sit atop a Christmas tree. This project uses CircuitPython and BalenaIO and is controlled by an Adafruit IO dashboard to select the color of the star’s lights. Instructions on how to build the star, along with the supporting code, is on...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

AmigaOS 3.2.1 update available #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA announced the first free update of AmigaOS 3.2. They wish to ensure that AmigaOS 3.2 is the most capable and most stable operating system ever for the 68K based Amigas. If you have do not already own a copy of AmigaOS 3.2, there is now even more reason to get one from your favourite dealer!
COMPUTERS
Person
Hieronymus Bosch
adafruit.com

John Park’s Workshop returns 1/6/22 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

There will be no John Park’s Workshop show this week or next. The show will return on January 6th, 2022. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Bicycle Helmet Lights #WearableWednesday

Make your bicycle moves super clear with this build from Niubit on Instructables. Check out our Circuit Playground bike light guide if you want to add even more visibility. After managing to connect a strip of NeoPixel to micro:bit, we came up with something useful to do with it by making a program that would detect some gestures to signal cycling maneuvers through the LED strip.
BICYCLES
adafruit.com

The Great Search: 74AHCT245 Small 3V to 5V logic level shifter #TheGreatSearch @adafruit @DigiKey

For the SCORPIO Feather, we need to buffer 8 outputs for NeoPixels from a 3V signal to a 5V signal. The ‘245 is the transceiver we have traditionally used – but we need a very smol chip, that can also handle if the logic level is 3V and the power supply maybe gets towards 5.5V, thus getting dangerously close to 1/2 VCC. We’ll show why the T is important!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Feather ESP32-S2 TFT Feather final low power test

Lots of people don’t like to admit when they make a mistake – but we love to share our ‘happy little accidents’ so folks can learn from us! We had ordered PCBs for the ESP32-S2 TFT Feather and realized right before going into production that while we were depowering the I2C power (to turn off external sensors while going into deep sleep, for example) we still have the I2C pullups enabled…this caused higher current due to the back-powering leak. Woops! But hey, we either win or learn something. So here’s a quick re-spin we did to verify we got it right this time. The PM2.5 is a massive I2C device, and here we are going into low power and deep sleep for one second each, to verify that we are hitting that 80uA in deep sleep for sure. Now we’re ready to book the PCB! – video.
ELECTRONICS
#Electronics#Youtubers#Secret Santa#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Circuitpython#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

Arduino IDE 2.0 release candidate exits beta, adds features #Arduino @Arduino

Arduino IDE 2.0 release candidate is now available. The IDE is now built around web technologies like HTML and Typescript (rather than Java). Here’s the GitHub repository, licensed under a GNU Affero General PUBLIC License. Available platforms are listed below. ARM machines like Mac M1 and Raspberry Pi are in progress.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

CNC Checkering of a Wooden Tool Handle

On this installment of This Old Tony, he tries his hand at CNC checkering the handle of a hammer. He runs through how he did it, what he did wrong, what he did right, and discusses the results. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

Thank you for the really prompt attention to my inquiry. The order you are helping me with was my first one from Adafruit. I could have purchased many of the parts I needed from Amazon or Aliexpress, but I want to support companies like yours because 1) you’re doing a great service to the USA’s economy and manufacturing sector, and 2) your company has done so much good for the “open hardware” movement.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

PyLeap App Available in the App Store

PyLeap is one of our newest apps for iOS and iPadOS. It allows you to collect complete projects from the Adafruit Learn System, and transfer them directly to your Circuit playground Bluefruit without opening a code editor or connecting to a computer. Upload projects to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit like...
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

MCP23017 QT ‘drop n beep’ tester + some PINK PCB samples

Ladyada’s desk is jam packed with goodies 🙂 first up, we’re trying to always order the tester PCBs when we get our panels in, so we don’t have to mill out a prototype on the bantam unless something goes amiss. this is a ‘drop n beep’ tester – where it repeatedly attempts to test and then beeps/blinks on success. the production team loves these kinds of testers.
ELECTRONICS
WKRG

Best wrist rest for keyboards

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People who use wrist rests with their keyboard are less likely to develop wrist aches and carpal tunnel symptoms. But with so many options on the market, it can be daunting to pick the right kind of support that will fit your keyboard and keep your wrists supported. Buyers can narrow down their choices depending on their keyboard size, desktop space and individual preferences.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit NeoSlider #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

Our family of I2C-friendly user interface elements grows by one with the new Adafruit NeoSlider, which makes it plug-n-play-easy to add a 75mm long slide potentiometer to any microcontroller or microcomputer with an I2C port. The new Adafruit NeoSlider guide makes it super simple to get started with your NeoSlider....
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Touch Interface Keyboard Peripherals

The conceptual 'Touch Keyboard' has been designed by Wenhua Xu as a modern peripheral for professionals that would provide them with a way to maintain their workflow in a simple yet intuitive manner. The keyboard is characterized by its sleek aesthetic that is paired with a touchscreen panel on the upper section that sits just above the QWERTY key section. This will allow users to keep an eye on various apps and functions, while also enabling them to monitor for incoming notifications to save screen space on the computer display.
MUSIC
The Windows Club

How to stop Touch keyboard from showing Period after double-tapping the Spacebar

If you double-tap the Spacebar on your Touch keyboard, it shows a Period or Full-stop in the sentence. However, if you want to stop the Touch keyboard from showing a period after double-tapping the Spacebar, here is how you can do that. You can turn off this setting from Windows Settings and Registry Editor.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Control Christmas Tree Lights with Raspberry Pi! #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

There’s still time to get next level with your decorations! Check out Chris Crocker-White’s guide on balena blog for the how:. Build and animate your own web and remote-controllable lighting from commonly available RGB LED strings and a Raspberry Pi. We’re going to go through the process of building a fully-configurable 10×25 LED matrix with a graphical configurator to run animations and patterns.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

