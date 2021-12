The biggest publicly-traded companies in America — think Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla — got even larger during Covid-19. In fact, out of the nearly $26.4 trillion in market capitalization gains made among thousands of public companies since the pandemic began, the 10 biggest companies were responsible for about $7.9 trillion — or roughly 30%, according to The Business Journals' analysis of stock market data from March 16, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2021.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO