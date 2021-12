As the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office continues its Deputy Assigned Vehicles Program, the next round of needed equipment is being sought. Earlier this year, the Board of Commissioners approved the program which is seeing the Sheriff’s Office’s patrol car fleet being increased so that vehicles can be assigned to deputies and taken home, as opposed to sharing vehicles. This promotes a safer driving environment during the pandemic, greater visibility in home neighborhoods, and smoother shift changes. Lt. Eric Sanborn was before the Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee to ask for the purchase of additional in-car cameras for the next round of vehicles purchased.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO