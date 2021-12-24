Yankees add depth at catcher behind Gary Sanchez, Kyle Higashioka

As of now, Gary Sanchez remains the Yankees starting catcher, with Kyle Higashioka the backup.

The team’s depth at the position beyond those two is murky after trading Donny Sands to Philadelphia last month to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Prospect Josh Breaux was unprotected and could be taken in the Rule 5 draft, if — as expected — it’s rescheduled following the end of the lockout. The 24-year-old former second-round pick hit well at Double-A Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley last season.

The Yankees addressed the potential lack of depth to a degree by bringing back Rob Brantly on a minor league deal this month after the lefty-swinging veteran split time between The Bronx and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021.

And they added some more depth by signing two more catchers to minor league deals, with David Freitas coming over after spending the latter part of last season with Tampa Bay’s Triple-A affiliate after a stint earlier in the year in Korea.

David Freitas and Jimmy Cordero

The 32-year-old Freitas last appeared in the majors in 2019 with the Brewers and has never played more than 36 games in a season.

They also signed Rodolfo Duran to a minor league deal. The light-hitting Duran, 23, signed with the Phillies as an international free agent in 2014 and finished last season with their Triple-A affiliate. He’s shown some power and has a good arm behind the plate and could begin the season with Double-A Somerset.

The Yankees also brought in a potential bullpen arm, signing right-hander Jimmy Cordero to a minor league contract. The 30-year-old is coming off Tommy John surgery last March. He pitched well with the Blue Jays and White Sox in 2019 before a rough 2020 in Chicago led to elbow surgery prior to last season. Prior to the injury, Cordero had a fastball in the high 90s.