Public Health

US Sets Shorter COVID-19 Isolation Rules for Health Workers

By Associated Press
Voice of America
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. Those workers will now be allowed to come...

www.voanews.com

