ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Is Kansas governor working to appeal to GOP voters?

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Bnl4_0dUzBv9X00

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has signaled her efforts to appeal to moderate Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters whose support is necessary for her to win a tough reelection race in Kansas next year.

A recent example was her signing legislation aimed at helping Kansas workers resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Kelly is like other governors in Michigan and Wisconsin in trying to win a second term against midterm political headwinds helping Republicans.

Her attempt to stake out ground in the political center has irritated some Democrats in the short term. But others argue it’s a tactic she hopes will work for her.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Governor Kelly proposes $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new proposal for a one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansas residents who filed a tax return in 2021. “Since 2019, my administration has carefully worked to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Governor Kelly said. “Thanks to our fiscal responsibility and record economic development success, we can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate. These are significant savings for every family to be delivered by summer of 2022.”
KANSAS STATE
wirx.com

Petition Seeks To Overrule Governor’s Veto On Restrictive Voter ID Law

A petition from the group “Secure MI Vote” is aiming to circumvent Michigan’s regular legislative channels and pass laws restricting many residents’ ability to vote. Lawmakers passed changes to the state’s voter ID laws this year, but faced vetoes from the governor for requiring absentee ballot requests to include photo ID, and removing the option for voters to sign an affidavit attesting they are who they say they are.
POLITICS
1350kman.com

AP: Southeast Kansas voters approve rare recall of official

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — Voters in southeast Kansas managed to do something state law makes difficult when they voted earlier this month to recall their county commissioner. The vote to remove Labette County Commissioner Brian Kinzie from office won’t be official until Monday, but he has conceded that he lost the race.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Kelly, KS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Elections
Liberal First

Broadband work continues throughout Kansas

Broadband continues to be a necessity for people in Kansas, and recently, the State of Kansas made an announcement that will help with just that. Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the application window for Broadband Acceleration Grant Program submissions. “Access to high-speed internet is critical for Kansans to access health...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Voters approve rare recall of Kansas county commissioner

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Voters in southeast Kansas managed to do something that state law makes difficult when they voted earlier this month to recall their county commissioner. The vote to remove Labette County Commissioner Brian Kinzie from office isn’t quite official, but he has conceded that he...
KANSAS STATE
Hastings Tribune

Democrat Blood's gubernatorial message features appeal to rural voters

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is targeting much of her campaign message at traditionally Republican rural Nebraska, with a pledge to increase state school aid and tackle unfunded and underfunded state mandates that increase local government costs and property taxes. "The answer is not a state cap on local government...
ELECTIONS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ohio GOP governor signs abortion bill into law

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed a bill into law requiring doctors to try to preserve life in the rare case that a baby is born alive following an attempted abortion -- or face criminal penalties. Senate Bill 157 also requires doctors to report cases of babies born...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Voters#Governor#Republicans#Gop#Democrats
MSNBC

How GOP governors learned to love the Dems' American Rescue Plan

On Capitol Hill, there's a large and growing number of congressional Republicans who rejected the Democrats' American Rescue Plan, but who now want credit for the package's benefits. It's the kind of brazen hypocrisy that really ought to carry some kind of political consequences. With GOP governors, however, it's a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Democrats have a man problem

As Democrats investigate what went wrong in the 2021 elections and what is going wrong heading into the 2022 elections, a familiar pattern is emerging: Men are abandoning the party in droves. Just this week, snippets from the Democratic Governors Association’s postmortem of the Virginia governor's race were made public...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rep. Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Late Husband: ‘I Hope Your Family Dies in Front of You’

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) shared an abusive voicemail with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday during a segment on the hostile work environment in Congress. “You ought to get the fuck off the planet, you fucking foul bitch,” an angry male caller barked. “They ought to fucking try you for treason, bitch. … I hope your family dies in front of you. I pray to God, if you’ve got any children, they die in your face.” "It's pretty toxic, there's no question about it," GOP Rep. Fred Upton discusses the hostility on Capitol Hill with Democratic colleague Rep. Debbie Dingell. "I've...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
558
Followers
510
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy