Is Kansas governor working to appeal to GOP voters?

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has signaled her efforts to appeal to moderate Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters whose support is necessary for her to win a tough reelection race in Kansas next year.

A recent example was her signing legislation aimed at helping Kansas workers resist COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Kelly is like other governors in Michigan and Wisconsin in trying to win a second term against midterm political headwinds helping Republicans.

Her attempt to stake out ground in the political center has irritated some Democrats in the short term. But others argue it’s a tactic she hopes will work for her.