Memorial bench in Chappaqua honors loved ones during the holiday season

A Chappaqua woman is remembering her late father this holiday season with a memorial bench in his honor.

Jennifer Cook lost her father, Greg Cook, in 2007 when he was struck and killed by a driver in Chappaqua.

To honor her father, Jennifer had a bench and plaque made.

Every holiday season since, she has decorated it with little pieces of wood hanging

by a string. Those pieces of wood are there for other members of the community to write the names of someone they are thinking of during the

holidays.

Jennifer has continued to decorate the bench to provide an outlet for people who are missing their loved ones.

“People walk past me at the bench and just thank me in tears for doing this, for giving them an outlet to grieve a loved one,” said Jennifer.

If you’d like to leave the name of a loved one who passed away, the bench is located at North Greeley Avenue and King Street in Chappaqua.