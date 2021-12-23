ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Various News – A Look Back At AEW In 2021, ‘Before The Impact’, Ethan Page

By Ryan Clark
Cover picture for the articleYou can check out the latest edition of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast below. This episode looks back at AEW in 2021:. ”Tony Schiavone and Ref Aubrey share behind-the-scenes stories about some of their favorite AEW memories, moments, matches, and surprises of 2021! First and foremost, they talk about AEW’s return to...

Big E Remembers Brodie Lee

Big E is remembering the late Brodie Lee. Lee appeared in AEW as the leader of The Dark Order, but tragically, he passed away last December due to complications with his lungs. You can read the statement by the WWE Champion here:. “One year ago today, Jon Huber, one of...
Baron Corbin Comments On Getting Death Threats During Angle With Becky Lynch

During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Baron Corbin commented on getting death threats during an angle with Becky Lynch, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On social media’s impact on wrestlers and getting death threats...
Becky Lynch Set To Air On TMZ’s Christmas Special Tonight

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special tonight. Lynch will be appearing on the “Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!” special, which is described as “celebrities hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”
Britt Baker Reacts To WWE Editing Her Out Of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

As we reported about a year ago here on eWn, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous cameo where she was sitting in the crowd at the WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 event. During the streaming version of the event that is currently available on Peacock and the WWE Network, the footage has been edited out of the broadcast and Dr. Britt Baker herself has taken notice.
WWE Supershow Results From MSG: Multiple Wrestlers Miss Show Due To COVID & More

We have the following results from WWE’s SuperShow event (house show) that took place on Sunday night live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Unfortunately, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, multiple wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E. and more were unable to compete at the show. Therefore, WWE called an audible and had to change the card with a couple surprises such as “The Rated R Superstar” Edge appearing, along with Kevin Owens and more.
Keith Lee Says WWE Made A Lot Of Money With His Name Since His Release

Yesterday Keith Lee posted a tweet to wish his followers happy holidays, but many of his fans have yet to get over his sudden release from WWE while he had just debuted the new “Bearcat” character. The former NXT Champion’s tweet received the reply of a fan who...
Backstage News On The Recent WWE Tryouts – Who Was There?, Contracts Offered

We reported last week here on eWn that WWE held tryouts in Orlando, FL. Some of the names spotted at the tryouts included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, D-Von Dudley’s twins Terrence and...
Nyla Rose Helping Marvel For Their Thunderbird Comic

Marvel has officially announced that AEW Superstar Nyla Rose is helping them write a new comic. She is being credited for her work in the “Giant Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1” series. Rose has been working with Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler on the comic. Orlando said,. “At...
More Details On WWE’s Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

A new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered some additional information on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. Firstly, the report notes that despite WWE being forced to push back the date of their upcoming live event in Laval, Quebec, the company will be going ahead with their live event in Toronto on December 29th. However, COVID-19 precautions will still cause some issues for WWE, after it was decided that all indoor buildings with a capacity of over 1,000 seats in Ontario will have to have their capacity limited by 50%. As a result of this decision, WWE will have to find a way to cut the tickets for the event down as there are currently 7,178 tickets in circulation for an available attendance of 5,000. It was also noted that even if this event was not cancelled, there is a growing concern in both WWE and AEW that COVID-19 restrictions could cause issues for their touring schedule going forward.
New Steel Cage Match Main Event Set For WWE Live Holiday Tour Show At MSG

A new main event is now set. As noted earlier this evening, significant changes were being made to the WWE Live Holiday Tour stop at the Mecca of pro wrestling — Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Due to the COVID-19 variant that recently hit WWE...
Mikey Rukus Discusses Putting Together Adam Cole’s New AEW Entrance Theme

AEW Music Production Coordinator Mikey Rukus recently appeared on the “One on One With Jon Alba” podcast and commented on coming up with Adam Cole’s new entrance theme, and more. He said,. “Yeah, it was a good time, that whole entire weekend was an adventure. I had...
Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
Bryan Danielson And Other Stars Have Yet To Sign For Qatar Show

Several months ago, it was reported that Bryan Danielson and other stars such as Adam Scherr, EC3, Brian Cage, Killer Kross, Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi were going to be featured at the “SuperSlam III” event for Qatar Pro Wrestling in March. In an update, Fightful...
Ric Flair pays tribute to Kevin Owens

During his WWE career, Kevin Owens won the NXT Championship once, the Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Previously, he had taken the satisfaction of winning numerous titles in several independent federations such as Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
Legendary ECW Athlete: "The Undertaker got a lot of people fired"

One of the most important and best-known characters of the entire world pro-wrestling scene, responds to the name of The Undertaker, sacred monster of the discipline who for exactly 30 years worked in the rings of the McMahon-owned company until his complete retirement arrived in the '2020 edition of the Survivor Series, the same ppv in which it had debuted three decades earlier.
