Various News – A Look Back At AEW In 2021, ‘Before The Impact’, Ethan Page

A new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered some additional information on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. Firstly, the report notes that despite WWE being forced to push back the date of their upcoming live event in Laval, Quebec, the company will be going ahead with their live event in Toronto on December 29th. However, COVID-19 precautions will still cause some issues for WWE, after it was decided that all indoor buildings with a capacity of over 1,000 seats in Ontario will have to have their capacity limited by 50%. As a result of this decision, WWE will have to find a way to cut the tickets for the event down as there are currently 7,178 tickets in circulation for an available attendance of 5,000. It was also noted that even if this event was not cancelled, there is a growing concern in both WWE and AEW that COVID-19 restrictions could cause issues for their touring schedule going forward.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO