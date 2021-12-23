At Least Two Dead In Northern Minnesota Fire

If you are rushing off to the grocery store and frustrated that there aren't any salad kits available, it's not because of a shortage. It's because of a huge investigation by the CDC due to several people reporting sickness after eating packaged salads that were sold throughout the country, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. One of the outbreaks is linked to the brand Fresh Express and the other is linked to Dole. So far, a total of 22 people have been hospitalized, and unfortunately, three people have died.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO