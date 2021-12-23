ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sansom Park, TX

Man Who Killed Officer In Drunk Driving Accident Was Arrested In May For DWI, But Released A Day Later

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yduoj_0dUzAkeZ00

SANSOM PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sansom Park Police said today that a man suspected of killing a Euless detective in a drunk driving accident last month had been arrested in May for DWI, but was released without being charged.

The mishandling of the case and others led two Sansom Park officers to resign, including the chief of police.

On May 16, a Sansom Park officer conducted a traffic stop at 3920 Boat Club Road that resulted in Dylan Molina’s arrest on suspicion of DWI.

This was the same street where Molina would kill Detective Alex Cervantes months later after once again driving drunk.

Detective Robert Payne was assigned to Molina’s case. However, for reasons that are currently unclear, Payne instructed that Molina be released the following day. He was not charged at the time.

Exactly four month later, on September 17, Payne was placed on administrative leave after multiple complaints that he had mishandled cases. The Mayor and City Administrators met with then Chief Carolyn Gilmore about those complaints.

She denied they had any viability, but Payne resigned from the Sansom Park Police Department on September 21. Eight days later, Chief Gilmore also immediately resigned from the department.

Then, on October 5, Sansom Park Police hired a private investigative consultant to analyze Payne’s former cases.

On November 30, this investigation uncovered more information about Molina’s case, including the lab results from the consensual blood draw provided by Molina. The results of that test showed that at the time of his May 16 arrest, Molina’s blood alcohol concentration was over twice the legal limit.

Those test results had been emailed to Detective Payne on June 8.

Upon this discovery, Sansom Park PD immediately met with the Lake Worth Police Chief to share the discovery and to request the body camera footage from their officer who assisted in the investigation.

The Sansom Park Police Investigator moved forward with this investigation and gathered all information related to the May 16 arrest of Dylan Molina for DWI. The case was finally filed against the suspect on December 16, seven months after his arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Christmas Morning Murder Off Lasater Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place on early Christmas morning off of Lasater Road. At around 3:26 a.m. on Dec. 25, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 14647 Lasater Road. When they arrived, they found an adult man lying in a mobile home parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed to the scene, but pronounced the victim deceased. Currently, police have not identified or arrested any suspects. The circumstances and motive behind the murder are still under investigation, and the victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Philip Wheeler by phone at 214-671-3686 or by email at philip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 231600-2021.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Teen Dies After Shooting In Morningside

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager died after a shooting in the Morningside neighborhood yesterday, Fort Worth Police said on Sunday. At about 10:48 p.m. on Christmas Day, Fort Worth Police Department Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of Yuma St and E Maddox Ave in response to a shooting call.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Homeowner Shoots, Kills Neighbor Who Forced Way In, Grand Prairie Police Say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Grand Prairie Police said forced his way into someone else’s home was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23. Police said it happened in the 2800 block of North Highway 360 around 1:30 p.m. Grand Prairie Police said Elon Thomas, 43, forced his way into a private residence, then the homeowner retrieved a firearm and shot him. Thomas died at the hospital. Detectives believe the suspect and resident were neighbors, and the incident was not random. No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation, police said.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sansom Park, TX
City
Euless, TX
State
Texas State
Euless, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

2-Year-Old Victim Of Arlington Drunk Driving Accident Dies

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The two-year-old victim of a drunk driving accident in Arlington on Dec. 21 has died, police said Friday. According to the Arlington Police Department, hospital staff told them that the girl had passed away due to her injuries on Dec. 23. The accident took place...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Timberview HS Shooting Suspect Timothy Simpkins Arrested Again

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police said Friday that Timothy Simpkins, accused of shooting four students at Timberview High School in October, has been arrested again. A department spokesperson said that Simpkins, 18, had been arrested for an alleged “violation of his bond requirements and is now being held...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Murder On Robert B Cullum Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place earlier today on Robert B Cullum Blvd. Police said that at about 12:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 2410 Robert B Cullum Blvd. When they arrived, they found Cornelius Mack Bonner, 40, shot multiple times in his vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Drunk Driving#Park Police#Sansom Park Pd
CBS DFW

Man Charged With Evading Arrest After Leaving Scene Of Deadly Crash In Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead and man was arrested for felony evading arrest after the two were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22 in Weatherford. Police said the crash happened around 1:300 a.m. in the 2400 block of Ft Worth Hwy. Officers arrived on scene where an off-duty police officer was performing first aid on a 36-year-old woman. Weatherford Police said a 21-year-old man on the scene had flagged down the off-duty officer and told him the woman had been injured because of an accident. The woman did not survive her injuries. While officers were investigating, the man fled...
WEATHERFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigate Late-Night Homicide On S Beckley Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that took place late last night, leaving one man dead. At about 12:56 a.m. on Dec. 24, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2005 S Beckley Avenue. When they arrived, officers found an adult Latino man lying on the ground in a business parking lot unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Dallas, Shooter At-Large

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old girl was struck by a bullet during a drive-by shooting Thursday night, Dec. 23 in Oak Cliff. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. near the service road of I-35 E near E. Ledbetter Drive. Dallas Police said someone in a gray car shot at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police Arrest Suspect In Early Morning Murder At Frisco Apartments

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man he knew to death in a parking garage last night. Police said that on Dec. 22, at about 1:18 a.m., the Frisco Police Department and Frisco Fire Department both responded to a weapons call from the Lucia apartments on 4848 Grand Gate Way. The Lucia apartments in Frisco. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM) When officers arrived, they found Donavan Stephney, 30, of Dallas lying in the parking garage with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect, Kenarri Johnson, 31, of Frisco was still at the scene and arrested. He has been charged with a first-degree felony charge of murder and his bond was set at $250,000. Kenarri Johnson was arrested for murder on Dec 22. (Credit: Frisco Police Department) Police said their initial investigation indicated the two men knew each other previously, but they did not specify any possible motives.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

ATF Offers Up To $10K Reward In Denton Pawn Shop Firearms Burglary

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The ATF and its law enforcement partners are offering a big reward for information related to a pawn shop burglary where 34 guns were stolen. Two video stills of one of the burglars wanted in connection with a firearms theft from a Denton pawn shop. (Credit: ATF) On Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the early morning, two men broke into All State Pawn on 1116 S. Woodrow Lane in Denton by breaking through the walls of the building. Surveillance video showed that one suspect began gathering firearms that were being stored in the back of the building, while the other...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police Impersonators Reported In Farmers Branch

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Farmers Branch Police Department is investigating a report that two men impersonating police officers conducted a traffic stop over the weekend. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, a man driving an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe using red and blue emergency lights pulled over another driver. The man identified himself as Officer T. Martinez. He was wearing a blue jumpsuit and asked for the driver’s identification and insurance information. A second male, also wearing a blue jumpsuit, driving another unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe, arrived on scene. The person who was stopped was released without being harmed or having anything stolen. The two men...
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
CBS DFW

1 Dead After Crash, Tanker Truck Fire On I-820 In North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes of I-820 were closed in both direction due to a major accident on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22. Police said the crash involved a tanker truck as well as an animal waste truck, which was said to be empty. One of the drivers involved in the accident was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was rushed to an area hospital, where they are in critical condition. The accident happened in the 6300 block of I-820 westbound at Meadow Lakes around 7:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Both east bound and west bound toll lanes are shut down, but the east and westbound through lanes were back open shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tanker truck fire in NRH (credit: TxDOT) Burned big rig on I-820 in NRH (Chopper 11) For an alternate route, drivers can use Mid Cities Blvd. to get westbound through the area. NTE said there was no estimate on when the express lanes may reopen.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
92K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy