Many years ago, in the early ‘80s, the phone rang at my desk at the Miami Herald and the speaker identified herself as Joan Didion, saying she would be in Miami the following week to research a book. I may not be the best detective in the world but I could tell the voice was all wrong: twangy, with a high pitch, not the whispered alto I would have expected from a writer who pursued dread and disassociation as if they were both elusive whales, a writer whose prose was nothing less than lapidary. I was certain I was being set up.

