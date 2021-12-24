ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland woman who spent years fostering children gifted brand new car

By Wayne Dawson
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gB43_0dUz9sSt00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland woman now has a brand new set of wheels thanks to a partnership between a local car dealership and the Dawson Foundation .

Flora Ester, once a foster child, has made it her life’s work to be a mother and mentor to others. She has fostered many children over the years.

Get ready to track Santa with NORAD

Now, courtesy of Nathan Lancry and Jay Honda, Ester received the ultimate holiday gift of a brand new car.

“I was asking God for a car or try to get that one fixed. I was asking God for a car, well He does deliver,” she said. “Thank you so much.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Child#Weather#Vehicles#The Dawson Foundation#Norad Now#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Operation Santa’s Sleigh’ spreads holiday cheer to local children’s hospital with lights and sirens

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Public safety agencies from across the area were spreading some holiday cheer with lights and sirens Thursday night. As part of ‘Operation Santa’s Sleigh,’ police, fire and EMS vehicles, as well as others, paraded by Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, greeting kids as they watched from the windows. The parades occurred at […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Inflatable sleds are blowing up right now (literally and figuratively) — here are 8 top models for you and your family

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to find the right snow tube for you Winter is coming, and with it comes thick snowfall in many parts of the country. And nothing says “wintertime fun” like racing down steep, snowy hills at (reasonably) high speeds. While there are several types of sleds to choose […]
CARS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy