Cleveland woman who spent years fostering children gifted brand new car

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland woman now has a brand new set of wheels thanks to a partnership between a local car dealership and the Dawson Foundation .

Flora Ester, once a foster child, has made it her life’s work to be a mother and mentor to others. She has fostered many children over the years.

Now, courtesy of Nathan Lancry and Jay Honda, Ester received the ultimate holiday gift of a brand new car.

“I was asking God for a car or try to get that one fixed. I was asking God for a car, well He does deliver,” she said. “Thank you so much.”

