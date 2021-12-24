Cleveland woman who spent years fostering children gifted brand new car
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland woman now has a brand new set of wheels thanks to a partnership between a local car dealership and the Dawson Foundation .
Flora Ester, once a foster child, has made it her life’s work to be a mother and mentor to others. She has fostered many children over the years.Get ready to track Santa with NORAD
Now, courtesy of Nathan Lancry and Jay Honda, Ester received the ultimate holiday gift of a brand new car.
“I was asking God for a car or try to get that one fixed. I was asking God for a car, well He does deliver,” she said. “Thank you so much.”Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 13