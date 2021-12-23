Pregnant Appleton woman and unborn child die in car crash near Weyauwega

WEYAUWEGA – A pregnant woman and her unborn child died and three people were injured in a crash Thursday morning near Weyauwega in Waupaca County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol-North Central Region, the three-vehicle crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 10 near Reek Road, when a Chevy Malibu traveled the wrong way on U.S. 10.

The vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Mini Cooper that was passing a semitractor-trailer. The vehicles then hit the front driver side of the semi truck and came to a rest at the median.

The 26-year-old Appleton woman driving the Chevy Malibu was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, where she and her unborn child died. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

All three occupants of the Mini Cooper — a 19-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, all from South Milwaukee — were taken to the medical center with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semitrailer driver was uninjured.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Weyauwega Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted on scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and conducting a post-crash investigation of the semitrailer, the news release said.

