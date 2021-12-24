Veterans hit the ice as Iron Range Warriors begin new program

EVELETH — Iron Range veterans — including those with any level of disability — now have the opportunity to skate for the Iron Range Warrior ice hockey team.

Veteran Nick Cossalter of Eveleth is now coordinating an effort to recruit veterans and service members to play for the new team, which could start practicing around mid-January and get in some no-check tournaments after that.

Cossalter said the team is a good opportunity for the veterans.

“To me it's a good way to get these guys together again.’’

Cossalter has been working on getting the team together the last two months after talking about it before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Why did he want to make this a reality?

“There are a lot of vets in our area,’’ he said, and it can be hard to travel back and forth to Duluth (where there is currently a team) for practices.

The team will be based out of the Eveleth/Virginia area and will also include players (both men and women) from Grand Rapids to Hibbing and Ely.

Whether the prospective players know how to skate or not, they can join, according to Cossalter, who stated all the needed equipment can be supplied to them. The veterans can attend camps in the Twin Cities to help them with their skill level, as well.

Cossalter recently played in Ely on a Wounded Warriors United-Minnesota team out of Duluth, which is run by Jim Rich.

“My first time, I only knew Jim Rich. They welcomed me like they’ve known me for years. It was an awesome experience,’’ said Cossalter, who served in the Army National Guard for 15 years and was medically discharged in 2014. He had played hockey his entire life and felt “honored’’ to wear the Minnesota Warriors jersey.

The Ely tournament was a special event for those involved, and it included a Sheriff’s Department escort into town of the Wounded Warriors bus. Outside of Ely, tournaments are held all around the country involving the WW teams nationwide.

Wounded Warriors United-Minnesota is a not for profit organization exclusively founded for our combat wounded and combat Veterans in the state of Minnesota.

Anyone interested can contact Cossalter at 780-0313 or Rich at 218-428-0387 or jrich@mnwarriors.org. Players will also have to sign up with USA Hockey and then register with mnwarriors.com. Six players have signed up so far.

Cossalter added he has registration paperwork with him and he can help the players sign up if need be and an organizational meeting before practices start.

The Veterans Administration is fully behind Wounded Warriors, as well.

“It helps some people out’’ and the VA sees it as a rehab kind of a thing, Cossalter added, especially for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and anxiety.