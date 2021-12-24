Wolverines take down Pine City, fall to Aitkin in back-to-back tilts

AITKIN — The Rock Ridge wrestling team traveled to Aitkin Tuesday night and split a pair of matches, defeating Pine City 45-26 before falling to Aitkin 45-24.

The Wolverines got wins from Jake Neari (113), Asher Hedblom (120), Nolan Campbell (126), Jackson Kendall (132), Colton Gallus (138), Gavin Benz (152), Damian Tapio (160) and Miigwen Tuchel (170) against the Dragons.

In the loss to the Gobblers, Rock Ridge earned wins from Neari, Hedblom, Benz, Tapio and Cory Beier (220).

Despite getting the win against Pine City, Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz said his team wasn’t wrestling their best in the opener.

“I thought we were very flat for this match,” Benz said. “We did not wrestle well. After the match, we went back to the locker room and told them that Aitkin is a very good team so they had to be ready to go for this one or it would be a long bus ride home.”

Benz said the team wrestled better against Aitkin, despite the loss, and a couple hiccups along the way made the score appear more lopsided than it was.

“I knew it was going to be close and we did wrestle better. The score doesn’t reflect that but there is no doubt we can go wrestle with this team.”

Some uncharacteristic mistakes for the Wolverines turned the tide in favor of the Gobblers including a technical foul from Gage Benz at 106, a late pin against Nolan Campbell at 126 after Campbell was leading the whole match and a misplay by Jacob Burress at 145 at the edge of the mat.

Trailing 26-9 through the 145 pound match, Benz had to switch some things up if Rock Ridge wanted to stay competitive.

“We moved some kids around and we knew they were tough but we felt like we could beat them.”

Gavin Benz and Tapio picked up wins a weight class above their usual spot to help the Wolverines, with Benz picking up his 75th career pin in the win and coach Benz calling Tapio’s match the best of the evening.

“The kids he wrestled had just finished fourth at the Pequot Lakes tournament and when we move people up to wrestle we give away pounds. In this case, Tapio was giving up eight pounds which doesn’t seem like a lot but truly is. The Aitkin kid was bigger but the difference ended up being Tapio’s determination to not get beat. They went into overtime and Tapio took him down to win it.”

Overall, the loss wasn’t what Rock Ridge had hoped for, but Benz still believes his team has what it takes to be competitive at the top of 7AA.

“We wrestled well except for a couple of those hiccups. I think our kids had a wakeup call and it was a great time to have it right before break. We have until the sixth to work on things and improve.”

Rock Ridge will host Cloquet, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway and Proctor on Jan. 6 beginning at 5 p.m.