ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

This Hornets-Pacers Trade Lands Myles Turner In Charlotte

By Kenneth Teape
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NBA is currently being hit hard by positive COVID-19 tests, which has thrown their calendar a bit out of whack. Not only are teams having games postponed, but the usual trade talk that begins heating up around this time has been slowed down as well. There are two...

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Turner, LeVert propel beat-up Pacers to win

INDIANAPOLIS – Myles Turner had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Caris LeVert had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 118-106 Thursday night. Turner made 14 of 18 shots as the Pacers hit 52.8% from the field. Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 for Indiana, which played without starters Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles tendon) and Domantas Sabonis (sore right calf).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Yardbarker

Christmas Comes Early for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets closed out the long six-game road trip with a 115-107 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night bringing their record to an even 17-17 heading into Christmas. Charlotte got out to a hot start jumping out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter with Miles...
NBA
NBA

Denver Nuggets 107, Charlotte Hornets 115: Three Takeaways

Basketball is a game of runs. We’ve all heard the phrase, and that was on full display in Thursday’s 115-107 loss for the Denver Nuggets to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite building a 19-point lead in the first half, the Mile High squad fell for a second night in a row as Denver’s offense struggled in the second half, which opened the door for Charlotte to make the comeback.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Pacers Trade Is Focused On De’Aaron Fox To Indiana

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings are two NBA franchises who hold aspirations of making it to the NBA playoffs but currently find themselves on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament seeding. Could they be prime candidates to make a change ahead of the NBA trade deadline?. Ever...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Charlotte#The Orlando Magic#The Indiana Pacers#Nba News Trade
NBA Analysis Network

These 3 Should Pursue Trade For Pacers’ Caris LeVert

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Indiana Pacers could be among the more active teams around the league with fielding calls. Whether they end up making actual moves or not remains to be seen. While much attention has been placed on the frontcourt logjam the Pacers face with Domantas...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy