The New York Knicks brought newfound energy on Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks, holding them to just 87 points and scoring 101 of their own. The past few weeks for the Knicks have been bumpy, losing a string of games and watching half the team hit the NBA health and safety protocols list. A number of players contracted the Covid virus and left the team thin, trying to fight off competitive opponents despite the lack of depth.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO