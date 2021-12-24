Rangers’ high-flying start leads to big win over Northland

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team got off to a hot start Thursday afternoon and rode that until the very end in their 102-51 win over Northland.

The Rangers grabbed the early advantage with a 10-0 run to start things off with Asher Zubich, Mason Clines and Cooper Salinas all getting in on the action.

As quickly as they goxt out to the early lead, they extended it further, leading by 16 halfway through the first half, 34-18. During the stretch, Clines put in a solid 13 points for the Rangers to help extend the early lead.

With his team coming out with an energy similar to the way they played on Tuesday in Virginia, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta liked what he saw when it came to intensity.

“We had a really good start with some good energy right at the beginning,” Buffetta said. “Going up 10-0 off the bat and just not letting up was nice to see. We had a similar energy in Virginia and today it followed suit.”

Northland’s Alex Wake knocked down a three to bring the deficit closer but Zubich responded with a three of his own but back-to-back threes from Nik Jesch and Zubich brought the Rangers up by 19, 40-21.

As the half drew near, the Rangers aggressiveness continued to pay off with Jesch scoring more on the drive and Cooper Salinas putting in a few buckets in the paint. At the break, MI-B led 50-32. Zubich had 17 at the half while Clines had 13.

Only having eight players dressed to play on Tuesday night, the Rangers came into Thursday’s game with 11 players suited up. With their playstyle taking advantage of their usual depth on the bench, Buffetta was glad his players didn’t have to play shifts as heavy as the game before.

“We just need our guys to keep getting healthier. Illnesses are going around but we’re still playing games. It was nice to have more guys around and that allowed us to use our depth which is a big part of how we play the game.”

The depth came in handy in the second half as Mountain Iron-Buhl extended their lead further in the final 18 minutes.

Zubich, Clines, Jesch and Salinas all kept their scoring up while Josh Holmes and Jeffrey Kayfes got in on the action.

MI-B scored the first seven points of the half before Northland’s Liam Wake broke the streak with a putback. Four straight points from Clines along with buckets from Jesch and Zubich increased the lead, with the Rangers now up 65-34.

MI-B worked in more players off the bench with TJ Duchamp and Alex Schneider scoring some late buckets to get the Rangers past the century mark with the final score ringing in at 102-51.

Zubich led all scorers with 31. Clines finished with 20, Salinas had 14 and Jesch chipped in with 13.

Maintaining their energy and intensity throughout the second half, Buffetta says his team is upping their game at a good clip with about a month of games under their belt.

“Northland is a good team that can put the ball in the basket and I thought we covered a lot of ground on defense today to slow them down. We ran the floor well together and I like the way we’re playing.”

Hoping to keep trending upwards into the new year, Buffetta says his team is starting to form their own identity.

“We’re still searching for it a little bit but we’ve definitely taken a step closer to it. We have a long way to go but they understand the way I want them to play and we just have to keep getting better at that style of play.”

Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to St. Cloud for their holiday tournament next week where they’ll take on two state ranked teams in Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Cass Lake-Bena.

“We’ll have our work cut out for us but we’ll be looking to get better so hopefully we can do that down there.”

NHS 32 19 — 51

MIB 50 52 — 102

Northland: Nolan Carlson 18, Jeffrey Myers 4, Alexander Wake 9, Liam Wake 12, Nathan Johnson 8; Three pointers: A. Wake 2, L. Wake 2; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Carlson.

Mountain Iron-Buhl: TJ Duchamp 5, Asher Zubich 31, Mason Clines 20, Jeffrey Kayfes 4, Josh Holmes 5, Nikolas Jesch 13, Braxton Negen 2, MiCaden Clines 6, Alex Schneider 2, Cooper Salinas 14; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Holmes 1, Jesch 1, Salinas 2; Free throws: 11-14; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.