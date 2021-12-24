Sen. Lena Taylor suspends lieutenant gubernatorial campaign

WISC-TV/Channel 3000

MILWAUKEE — Sen. Lena Taylor has suspended her lieutenant gubernatorial campaign fewer than three months after declaring her candidacy.

Taylor, a Democratic state senator from Milwaukee, said in a statement Thursday night she wanted to spend more time having “a direct impact on the concerns of constituents.”

The full statement reads:

“With deliberate thought and prayer, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for Lt. Governor. During the last several months, I have spent a great deal of time addressing the issue of redistricting. While working to ensure fair legislative maps and to maintain and improve existing representation for communities of color, I have questioned the best use of my legislative experience and skills. The office of Lt. Governor offers a wide platform to raise awareness about many issues. However, as a hands-on, boots on the ground legislator, I want to be positioned to have a direct impact on the concerns of constituents. As I contemplate my options, I want to thank those who have supported my campaign for Lt. Governor.”

Taylor announced her candidacy in early October.

Current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is not seeking re-election in order to focus his efforts on running for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson.

