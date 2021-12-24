ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Shore Line announces holiday train schedule

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 3 days ago

(WNDU) - If you are traveling on the South Shore Line this holiday season, here's a look at...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

South Shore Line offering free rides to teachers through Dec. 29

(WNDU) - The South Shore Line is showing their appreciation for teachers by offering them free rides amid the holiday season. From now until Dec. 29, all teachers can ride anywhere along the route for free. This includes all weekday, weekend, and holiday trains. To ride, you just need to...
TRAFFIC
nshoremag.com

Holiday Activities Around the North Shore

Last year, the holidays felt like a bust, so it’s no surprise that this year, holiday happenings are back and bigger than ever. While Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades are to be expected, why not celebrate all things holly jolly with a few North Shore events that aren’t your typical Christmas fare? Read on for more.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Sacramento

Half-Mile Line Of Cars Greets People Seeking Christmas COVID Test At Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you think stores were crowded two days before Christmas, you should have seen the line of cars at Cal Expo. These weren’t last-minute shoppers, but people wanting a COVID-19 test before Christmas. The Cal Expo site offered no-cost PCR and antigen tests in a cavernous livestock building with no appointment necessary. At 10:30 a.m. a half-mile line of cars reached all the way out onto Exposition Boulevard. Cal Expo police were busy setting up traffic cones in the racetrack parking lot in an effort to prevent vehicles from blocking the busy intersection outside Gate D. People arriving mid-morning waited nearly two hours to get their test. A Cal Expo security guard said he hadn’t seen a crowd like this before and speculated it was because the site would be closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and people wanted to get tested before holiday gatherings. A staff member working for Curative, the test vendor, said they’d had a supply of 350 test kits on Wednesday but had run out in the early afternoon. The staff member said they’d ordered 2,000 kits for Thursday and expected even that might not be enough to meet the high demand.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Chicago

Logan Square Couple’s Christmas Plans Cancelled Miles From Their Home Due To Positive COVID Test

CHICAGO (CBS) — A road trip home for the holidays was over before it even got started for a Logan Square couple. Their gut told them to take a COVID test during a trip to the gas station and it was a good thing they did. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas with how the surge in cases is ruining Christmas plans. A stocking stuffer many people opened up early, an at-home COVID test. They’re flying off the shelves this week and, in some cases, keeping families from spreading COVID. The smell of mom’s pumpkin pie; that fresh Caprese salad, and never-ending dad jokes. That’s how...
CHICAGO, IL
WTVM

LaGrange announces city holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Lagrange is reminding residents of their holiday schedule. City services will be closed December 23 and 24. Trash pickup will be altered slightly. Pickup will run Thursday as normal but will not run on Friday.
LAGRANGE, GA

