MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings NFC Playoff hopes are on life support after a 30-23 loss to the L.A. Rams on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. That’s despite Matthew Stafford going 21-of-37 passing for 197 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, two of them to Anthony Barr. It should’ve been more, with two others being dropped. The Vikings ran for just 66 yards against the Rams, and had five of their six drives in the first half go four plays or less. The other went 12 plays, and ended with Kirk Cousins having a pass for KJ Osborn in the end zone dropped and intercepted by the Rams.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO