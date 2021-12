After nearly a week off due to another postponement and a Christmas break, the Chicago Bulls are back in action on Sunday. This will be the third straight game at home as they look for their 11th win at the United Center this season. The last time Chicago was in action on Monday, they took care of business against the Houston Rockets, 133-118. It was quite the high-scoring matchup as both teams shot over 50 percent from the field. Chicago quickly built up a double-digit lead and by the time halftime hit, the game was in blowout territory.

