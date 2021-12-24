Cowboys play Washington again with eye toward playoffs

We're in the stretch run of the 2021 regular season and the playoff picture is still surprisingly open at the moment. But the Week 16 opener helped one team punch a ticket to the postseason -- the Dallas Cowboys. Thanks to the Titans' 20-17 victory over the 49ers on Thursday night, the Cowboys are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. The Titans moved one step closer to winning the AFC South but as of now, no team in the AFC has punched their ticket to the postseason. The Cowboys join the Green Bay Packers, who clinched a spot after winning the NFC North last weekend. That said, things do look like they begin to get clearer this weekend as multiple teams are facing win-and-in scenarios.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO