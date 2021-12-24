ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys play Washington again with eye toward playoffs

By SCHUYLER DIXON
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the Dallas Cowboys played in prime time on a Sunday, they had to figure out how to win without Dak Prescott. Now they need to figure out how to get their star quarterback back to what he was before the calf injury that kept him out of that...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
CBS Sports

NFL Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios: Cowboys earn berth, among five teams that could win division title

We're in the stretch run of the 2021 regular season and the playoff picture is still surprisingly open at the moment. But the Week 16 opener helped one team punch a ticket to the postseason -- the Dallas Cowboys. Thanks to the Titans' 20-17 victory over the 49ers on Thursday night, the Cowboys are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. The Titans moved one step closer to winning the AFC South but as of now, no team in the AFC has punched their ticket to the postseason. The Cowboys join the Green Bay Packers, who clinched a spot after winning the NFC North last weekend. That said, things do look like they begin to get clearer this weekend as multiple teams are facing win-and-in scenarios.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jaret Patterson
Person
Micah Parsons
KTRE

Cowboys not satisfied with making the playoffs, have eyes on NFC East crown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it clear on what constitutes a successful season in Dallas since the team opened up training camp. Success to the owner of the team is simple; win the Super Bowl. Dallas took the first step in that goal Thursday night when Tennessee beat San Francisco. The loss by the 49ers secured a NFC playoff berth for Dallas. It is their first playoff appearance since 2018. Dallas would lose in the divisional round. Sitting in second place right now, the team has some work to do to get a first round bye but that is not their immediate goal this week. Their goal Sunday is to clinch the NFC East title.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Cowboys playoff tracker: The Dallas Cowboys have officially clinched a playoff berth

The Dallas Cowboys began Week 16 with overwhelming odds to make the playoffs as well as to win the NFC East. It seems as if it is really only a matter of time until Dallas can claim themselves as division champions for the first time since 2018. While this is the case, Dallas doesn’t even have to wait for Friday morning to declare themselves postseason bound as Thursday night’s loss by the San Francisco 49ers officially punched their playoff ticket. The Cowboys are headed to the tournament!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfc East#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

WATCH: Fat Man TD! Terence Steele Scores First Career Touchdown

It's been a historic day for offensive linemen in the end zone. Today, three offensive linemen scored a touchdown, including Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele. Steele scored the touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott to cap off a 9-play, 80-yard drive that spanned nearly four minutes. Steele...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy