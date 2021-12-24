ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh tests positive for COVID, will miss Las Vegas Bowl

By Stephen Cohn
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364bE0_0dUz7qLL00

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will miss the Badgers’ Dec. 30 bowl game.

According to the athletic department, McIntosh will not travel to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Bowl.

“I would encourage everyone to follow the advice of medical professionals and get vaccinated, boosted, tested and wear a mask,” McIntosh said in a statement. “Those mitigation measures may not keep us from contracting COVID, but there’s a good chance they will keep us from having a severe outcome.”

The Badgers will leave Madison for the game on Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two more tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin last week, bringing 2021 total to 38

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes hit Wisconsin last week than previously reported, bringing the state’s yearly total to 38. The weather service’s La Crosse office said the two newly-confirmed tornadoes were both rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. One was on the ground for a quarter of a mile near Greenwood...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW expert: Omicron could be dominant COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin in matter of days

MADISON, Wis. — The Omicron COVID-19 variant could become the dominant variant in Wisconsin in a matter of days, a University of Wisconsin-Madison expert said Tuesday. Dr. Nasia Safdar, the vice chair for research in the School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Hospital’s medical director of infection control, made the remarks in a live-streamed question-and-answer session focused on the variant Tuesday night.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy