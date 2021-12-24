ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Pasco police are searching for a car prowler and a stolen vehicle

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rc05O_0dUz7op700

PASCO, Wash. — Just ahead of the holidays, Pasco police officers are on the lookout for two separate suspects who are up to no good in their community.

The first is a female vehicle prowler who was spotted on camera around 7:30 a.m. on December 23, 2021. Surveillance footage shows her prowling several vehicles parked in a lot on the 400-block of N 20th Ave.

She is also the lead suspect in several vehicle prowls on the 2200-block of W Shoshone St, which is just around the corner.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact Pasco Police Dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov about Case No. 21-38558.

The second suspect is driving a vehicle that was stolen out of the area, and Pasco police need the community’s help to find them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L25Ow_0dUz7op700
Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

A red 1999 Honda Civic four-door sedan was taken from the 1300-block of W Shoshone St sometime late on Wednesday night or early on Thursday morning. The suspect was able to take this car without having possession of the keys.

If you see this car (Washington license plate BKY1670), you’re urged to call Pasco Police dispatch at (509) 628-0333 about case No. 21-38572 — Auto Theft.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

Comments / 3

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Armed suspect ditched car in Yakima after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint

YAKIMA, Wash. — Deputies are looking for an armed suspect who entered a convenience store brandishing a gun and demanding cash from a clerk on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), the suspect entered Wiley City Market at 2929 S Wiley Rd in Yakima at 10:25 a.m. on December 23, 2021. The reporting...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Guardrail uprooted by DUI crash at Sylvester St and Road 60 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A guardrail was uprooted when an intoxicated man veered his truck off a stretch of road where local authorities frequently cite drivers for speeding. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police, officers responded to a stretch of W Sylvester St on December 23 around 1:00 a.m. for reports that a blue Ram pickup truck slammed into the guardrail.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
City
Pasco, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland domestic violence offender chased down, arrested for nine warrants

RICHLAND, Wash. — A known domestic violence offender is being investigated for a litany of charges after he failed to elude Richland police officers during a pursuit on Monday. According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, the suspect was located by a member of the Richland Street Crimes Unit sometime on December 20, 2021. RECENT: ‘Early...
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prowler#Kidnapping#Dui#Shooting#Pasco Police Dispatch#Honda#Bky1670
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake man arrested after allegedly beating 9-week-old baby, police say

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Police said a Moses Lake man is in custody after allegedly beating a 9-week-old baby, causing multiple severe injuries. Donovan Cantu, 21, is facing charges of 1st-degree child assault, according to a Facebook post by the Moses Lake Police Department. Officers responded early Friday morning to a report that a baby was getting prepared to be flown...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: I-82 E blocked near Yakima Valley Mall due to series of accidents & semi-truck blockage

EVENING UPDATE: Semi-truck crashed into fence to avoid hitting trooper near Union Gap YAKIMA, Wash. — Commuters passing through Union Gap and the vicinity of Yakima Valley Mall should look for alternative routes after a string of accidents on I-82 East slows traffic for several hours on Tuesday. Traffic on the eastbound lane of I-82 E will be congested while...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick police investigating a gun shot complaint Saturday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is investigating a weapons complaint after several reports of a gun shot in a Kennewick residential neighborhood. The call came in around midnight on Saturday, December 18th. Officers responded to the area of West Kennewick Avenue and North Newport Avenue after reports of a gun shot in the area. Witnesses report a man...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Murder suspect found guilty for fatal stabbing at Richland motel in 2020

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Benton County jury found a 67-year-old man guilty of murder for fatally stabbing his neighbor at Richland’s Economy Inn following a dispute on May 9, 2020. According to an alert from the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, Earnace Beasley Jr. was convicted of committing murder to the first degree while armed with a deadly weapon. Last year,...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
461
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy