Pasco police are searching for a car prowler and a stolen vehicle

PASCO, Wash. — Just ahead of the holidays, Pasco police officers are on the lookout for two separate suspects who are up to no good in their community.

The first is a female vehicle prowler who was spotted on camera around 7:30 a.m. on December 23, 2021. Surveillance footage shows her prowling several vehicles parked in a lot on the 400-block of N 20th Ave.

She is also the lead suspect in several vehicle prowls on the 2200-block of W Shoshone St, which is just around the corner.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact Pasco Police Dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov about Case No. 21-38558.

The second suspect is driving a vehicle that was stolen out of the area, and Pasco police need the community’s help to find them.

A red 1999 Honda Civic four-door sedan was taken from the 1300-block of W Shoshone St sometime late on Wednesday night or early on Thursday morning. The suspect was able to take this car without having possession of the keys.

If you see this car (Washington license plate BKY1670), you’re urged to call Pasco Police dispatch at (509) 628-0333 about case No. 21-38572 — Auto Theft.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.