Santa will show up even if we skip a few aggravating things. We don't need a "white Christmas" in Lubbock. A "white Christmas" around here is not magical, it's a dang health hazard for everyone. It's rough in the streets of the LBK when it's dry out and if you add a little snow it becomes a game of bumper cars. Even worse, there's the increased hustle and bustle of people trying to drop off gifts, food, and whatnot, so there's even more potential for people to eat some steering wheel during the holiday.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO