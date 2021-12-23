ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Halo players took part in a legendary sword duel

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
Every so often, there are those rare moments in video games that remind everyone how exciting locking-horns can be — or rather, clashing energy swords as some Halo fans recently did.

Over on Reddit, user Ali_Auditorie bore witness to a thrilling one-on-one sword duel during a custom game of Halo Reach. Both players don fan-favorite Elite skins while slowly circling each other until one chooses to strike. They fly through the air, ripping into each other’s shields as if the fate of the world was at stake. It was a hard-fought battle, and the victor clearly earned their place in the spotlight.

Check it out for yourself in the video below. I’d be curious to find out if this is the original version of Halo Reach or The Master Chief Collection port. Probably the latter, given you can’t play the former online for much longer.

I was on a custom social game and witnessed this epic 1v1 sword duel from halo

It reminds me of that time someone bowed post-energy sword fight. took bad they didn’t do that here!

Halo’s unique combat sandbox always makes for fun stuff like this duel. Recently, a group of Halo Infinite fans worked together to see if one person could take out 23 opponents at once with the sniper rifle.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

