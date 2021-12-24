10 PS5 Things You Should Do First This Christmas

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Stuart Gipp. After the much purer horror experience of Resident Evil 7, some fans must have been disappointed by Village’s hard swerve into over-the-top Grand Guignol camp shocks, but not me. This was the ridiculous Resident Evil of 4, 5 and, [coughs lightly] even 6, not to mention the underrated Revelations 2, and it was back in full force. A fragmented experience that lacks focus, gameplay flow and, at times, coherence, it’s a testament to how enjoyable the fundamentals of Resi Village actually are that it’s still an absolute joy to play and one of the best games of the year. With the upcoming DLC, I’m excited to dive back into its twisted world.

