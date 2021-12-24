ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 PS5 Things You Should Do First This Christmas

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation 5 has been here for a year, but if you were lucky enough to find PS5 stock and got a spangly new console for Christmas, you may be feeling a little overwhelmed right now. Obviously, you’ve been waiting patiently for the new-gen platform, but with so much on offer out...

