Vinton exuberantly celebrates the holidays

There may be some gloom and doom in the world outside Vinton this December, but the holiday spirit has taken over the town.

Vinton Public Works lit up 3rd Street with their decorations this year.

The town got back to its traditional Christmas festivities this month with its annual Christmas parade, made the Santa Crawl vINton–a favorite started last year–into a tradition, and celebrated its employees with recognitions and bonuses. Citizens, schools, churches, and organizations adopted Angels from Angel Trees, organized and contributed to food drives and Christmas Shopping trips for those in need, and decorated to the rooftops. The town is sparkling.

Many area businesses and the town employees have made spirits bright by participating in the 2021Vinton Christmas Storefront Decorating competition, sponsored this year by the Town of Vinton. Those who have lived in Vinton for many years remember nostalgically when all the shops in downtown Vinton decorated extravagantly for the holidays.

Door decorating participants were asked to have their decorations up by December 1 in time for display for the Vinton Christmas Parade on December 2. Judges toured the Town of Vinton on December 13 to choose the winners of the contest. The competition initially started out in just the downtown Vinton area but expanded to include storefronts in the corridors as well.

Winners were selected in four categories: Best All Around, Mayor’s Choice, Most Creative, and Best Exemplifies the Spirit of Christmas. Award winners will be receiving plaques applauding their efforts.

The winners are:

  • Mayor’s Choice: the Vinton History Museum
  • Most Creative: D. R. Music on Lee Avenue in downtown Vinton
  • Best Exemplifies the Spirit of Christmas: Citizen’s Upholstery, also on Lee Avenue
  • Best All Around: the numerous Town of Vinton facilities including the Municipal Building, Public Works, the Vinton War Memorial, the Vinton Police Department, the Finance Office, and Planning and Zoning
  • Honorable Mention: Pinnacle Bank for being “IN” and the Dogwood Restaurant

Other participants included Rosie’s, Kroger, the Robbin’s Nest, Roanoke County Library/Vinton Branch, Creative Occasions, Rustic Creations, and Vinton’s Pro Barber and Hairstyling.

Pinnacle Bank won honorable mention in the Vinton Storefront Decorating competition. Their display was created by (l to r) Sabrina McCarty, Yvee Gonzalez, and Jocelyn Wheeler.
Vinton Town Council were very popular at the Employees Holiday Luncheon this year with their decision to distribute bonuses to every employee. Shown left to right are Councilwoman Laurie Mullins, Vice Mayor Sabrina McCarty, Mayor Brad Grose, and Councilmen Keith Liles and Mike Stovall, in front of the elegantly decorated fireplace at the Vinton War Memorial.
The Vinton Police Department Christmas display.
The D. R. Music Store won the “Most Creative” award in the Storefront Decorating competition.
Citizen’s Upholstery won the “Best Exemplifies the Spirit of Christmas” award.
The amazing house of a hundred inflatables on McDonald Street in Vinton.

“This is the 1st year the Town of Vinton and staff have been invited to participate and they did just that!” said Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour. “Just take a drive around at night to see each building lit! Each and every staff member has helped in some fashion this season! This is how we know Vinton is a happening place and our Staff are IN!”

Take your family for a drive or walk around Vinton this week and see if you agree with the judges’ choices.

Vinton War Memorial
Rustic Creations
Creative Occasions Flowers & Gifts

