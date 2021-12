Oracle expands capabilities in OPERA Cloud to help hotels navigate changing industry requirements and guest expectations. Hotels around the globe are checking into Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud property management system (PMS) to improve operations and deliver great guest experiences. In the past six months alone, Oracle has seen a 300% increase in customers using OPERA Cloud. The addition of brands including Accor, Banff Park Lodge, Fontenille, The Great Southern Hotel, Jumeirah, Predator Ridge, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts account for an additional 27,000 hotel rooms across properties in 28 countries.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO