Whether you like him or not, most film fans are at least somewhat familiar with Michael Bay. The director is mostly known for making movies that are high on explosions and low on decent screenwriting. These films include The Rock, Bad Boys, and Transformers. Even though his movies are not usually loved by critics, they almost always make money at the box office and since Bay is one of the most commercially successful directors in the world, he won't stop making movies anytime soon. Bay's next feature film will be a little different, however. In November 2020, it was announced the divisive director will tackle a high-stakes action thriller called Ambulance, which TV writer Chis Fedak (Chuck) adapted as a remake of a single-location Danish film from 2005 called Ambulancen .

