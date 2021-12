Disney World attractions, rides, and restaurants can close down for a myriad of reasons, sometimes planned and sometimes not. The unplanned closures are usually due to weather or technical issues, but there are also some scheduled closures for maintenance that you can plan for during your trip. We like to keep you updated on what’s going to be closed in Disney World so that you’re not blindsided when you arrive in the parks!

