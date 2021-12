Disney World’s most iconic form of transportation is without a doubt the monorail!. It can be used to get to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and certain resorts. It’s a great way to get around, except for when the monorail inexplicably goes down from time to time. The monorails have gradually been getting updates over the past couple years, receiving new paint jobs and one even getting a special wrap for the 50th anniversary. And today, we saw another monorail with a new look!

