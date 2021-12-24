ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hawaiʻi visitors get COVID on vacation and have to quarantine before going home

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID cases rising in the islands, some visitors are testing positive during their trip and find themselves required to quarantine. That happened to more than a couple of international travelers this week. Jessica Lani Rich of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaiʻi, or VASH, said every day this...

#Covid#Getting On#Quarantine#Home#The Visitor Aloha Society#Vash#Hawai I Public Radio#Hpr#Safe Travels
