Henrico County, VA

Henrico man arrested, charged in shooting death of his father

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)–A Henrico man is facing a murder charge for the fatal shooting of his father in Caroline County.

Eric Williams Jr., 31, is behind bars after deputies said he shot and killed his father.

Caroline County deputies responded to a 911 call after someone saw a man’s body lying beside Goose Hill Road Tuesday morning.

They found and identified the victim as Eric Williams Sr., 52, who appeared to have been shot.
Deputies investigated the scene with the help of 3D crime scene imaging equipment from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office looking for Petersburg man linked to fatal shooting on Halifax Road

Investigators said the victim and suspect were in a car together traveling through Caroline County when the murder happened.

Henrico County police helped deputies to find the suspect along Bywater Drive.

Williams is being held here at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

