HITTING THE JACKPOT! Las Vegas local wins $500K at Palace Station
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Yet another Las Vegas local is going home this holiday season half a million dollars richer after winning at Palace Station Wednesday evening.
According to a spokesperson to Station Casinos, the lucky winner was playing Pai Gow when she played a seven-card straight flush with a joker to win $507,459.
The winner, pictured above with her bother, wants to remain anonymous.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
