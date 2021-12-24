ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

HITTING THE JACKPOT! Las Vegas local wins $500K at Palace Station

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMtgk_0dUz1V4c00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Yet another Las Vegas local is going home this holiday season half a million dollars richer after winning at Palace Station Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson to Station Casinos, the lucky winner was playing Pai Gow when she played a seven-card straight flush with a joker to win $507,459.

Credit: Station Casinos

The winner, pictured above with her bother, wants to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Jackpot, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station Casinos#Palace Station#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy