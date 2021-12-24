HITTING THE JACKPOT! Las Vegas local wins $500K at Palace Station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Yet another Las Vegas local is going home this holiday season half a million dollars richer after winning at Palace Station Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson to Station Casinos, the lucky winner was playing Pai Gow when she played a seven-card straight flush with a joker to win $507,459.

Credit: Station Casinos

The winner, pictured above with her bother, wants to remain anonymous.

