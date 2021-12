For residents living in the north county and west valley, Santa Clara County's health care services have been tenuous and often far from home. But that could change soon. County officials revealed Tuesday that they are on the hunt for property that could be converted into a full-scale health center, providing everything from primary care and surgeries to specialty care. If built, it would be the only county-operated health care facility located in supervisorial District 5.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO